Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
330 Pratt St.
Mansfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN BRUNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN E. (TAYLOR) BRUNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN E. (TAYLOR) BRUNO Obituary
BRUNO, Joan E. (Taylor) Age 87, of Mansfield, formerly of East Walpole, October 14, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony J. "Tony" Bruno, and the late David C. Carr. Mother of Vickie A. Carr of Mattapoisett, Cynthia M. Fiedler of Mansfield, Theresa L. Tomasello of Foxboro, Robert J. Bruno of Mansfield, and Richard J. Bruno of East Walpole. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19th, at 11:00 A.M., in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will be held private. Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joan's memory to the History Department, Herter Hall, University of Massachusetts, 161 Presidents Drive, Amherst, MA 01003-9312. Make checks payable to the History Department and please note the Nicholas Carr Bergstein Scholarship in the memo line. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Download Now