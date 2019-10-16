|
BRUNO, Joan E. (Taylor) Age 87, of Mansfield, formerly of East Walpole, October 14, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony J. "Tony" Bruno, and the late David C. Carr. Mother of Vickie A. Carr of Mattapoisett, Cynthia M. Fiedler of Mansfield, Theresa L. Tomasello of Foxboro, Robert J. Bruno of Mansfield, and Richard J. Bruno of East Walpole. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19th, at 11:00 A.M., in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will be held private. Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joan's memory to the History Department, Herter Hall, University of Massachusetts, 161 Presidents Drive, Amherst, MA 01003-9312. Make checks payable to the History Department and please note the Nicholas Carr Bergstein Scholarship in the memo line. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019