BUSSOW, Joan E. (Landells) Of Medfield, on Nov. 19, 2019, at 91 years old. Joan was the beloved wife of Warren Bussow and the daughter of the late William P. and Louise (Mack) Bussow and sister to the late Louise Blake and the late William Landells. She was the devoted mother of Janet Nickerson and her husband Robert of Medfield, David Bussow and his wife Dawn of FL and the late Lorraine Cordiero, as well as the doting grandmother David, Patrick and his wife Andrea, Aria, Daniel, Kathryn and Liberty and the late T.J. Bussow. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 42 Berwick St., Norwood, MA 02062, on Sat., Nov. 23, at 10 AM, followed by Burial at Vine Lake Cemetery of Medfield. Visiting Hours will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052, on Fri. evening, Nov. 22, from 4 PM until 7 PM. Memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to Globe Santa: The Boston Globe Foundation, c/o Globe Santa Fund, P.O. Box 491, Medford, MA 02155-0005.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019