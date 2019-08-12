|
COSTA, Joan E. (O'Leary) Of North Reading, Aug. 8th. Daughter of the late John O'Leary and Genevieve (Fougere). Mother of Amy Jacobs and her husband Don of CO, Becca Richard and her husband Chris of NC and Ben Costa of North Reading. Grandmother of Sammy, Chloe, Mia and Nick. Sister of Sherry Previte of RI, Kathy Commander and her husband Rick of Plymouth, Peggy Zanelli and her husband Lou of Pembroke and the late Jackie O'Leary. Joan is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading on Friday, Aug. 16th at 10:30am. Visiting Hours in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Thursday from 4-8pm. Interment private. Please omit flowers and to honor Joan's memory send a greeting card, visit a neighbor, order the dessert and raise your glass to toast her. For more information please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019