Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa's Church
63 Winter St. (Rte. 62)
North Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN COSTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN E. (O'Leary) COSTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN E. (O'Leary) COSTA Obituary
COSTA, Joan E. (O'Leary) Of North Reading, Aug. 8th. Daughter of the late John O'Leary and Genevieve (Fougere). Mother of Amy Jacobs and her husband Don of CO, Becca Richard and her husband Chris of NC and Ben Costa of North Reading. Grandmother of Sammy, Chloe, Mia and Nick. Sister of Sherry Previte of RI, Kathy Commander and her husband Rick of Plymouth, Peggy Zanelli and her husband Lou of Pembroke and the late Jackie O'Leary. Joan is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading on Friday, Aug. 16th at 10:30am. Visiting Hours in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Thursday from 4-8pm. Interment private. Please omit flowers and to honor Joan's memory send a greeting card, visit a neighbor, order the dessert and raise your glass to toast her. For more information please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cota Funeral Home
Download Now