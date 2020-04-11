|
FORRESTER, Joan E. Of Quincy, April 9, on her 84th birthday. Beloved daughter of Herbert and Susanna (Sylvester) Forrester and dear sister of the late Rev Rodney L. Forrester. Survived by her dear friends Robert and Jackie Lawton of Foster, RI, and the Rev. Walter Reuning of Middleboro. Services and interment in the Gardens Cemetery in West Roxbury will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lutheran Braille Workers, 13471 California St., PO Box 5000, Yucaipa, CA 92399 or online at [email protected] would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020