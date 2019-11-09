|
KELLEHER, Joan E. (Dillon) Of Watertown, formerly of Waltham. November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Kelleher. Mother of Joan Kelly (Bill) of Bridgewater, Kathleen Smith (Phil) of Framingham, Bill Kelleher (Colleen) of NJ, Christine Martin (Jamie) of Portsmouth, NH, Tara McGlame (John) of Marshfield and Chris Kelleher (Shannon) of Waltham. Grandmother of Colleen, Erin and Billy Kelly, Will Kelleher, Bryan and Alex Martin, Victoria, Quinlan and Ryland McGlame and C.J., Connor and Liam Kelleher. Sister of Barbara Dillon of Belmont, Marie Canane (Jay) of CA and the late Eleanor 'Ozzie' Dillion. Also survived by her nieces, Maureen, Sheila, Paula and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Joan's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, November 15th from 5 to 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to The American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019