Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
147 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN KELLEHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN E. (DILLON) KELLEHER


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN E. (DILLON) KELLEHER Obituary
KELLEHER, Joan E. (Dillon) Of Watertown, formerly of Waltham. November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Kelleher. Mother of Joan Kelly (Bill) of Bridgewater, Kathleen Smith (Phil) of Framingham, Bill Kelleher (Colleen) of NJ, Christine Martin (Jamie) of Portsmouth, NH, Tara McGlame (John) of Marshfield and Chris Kelleher (Shannon) of Waltham. Grandmother of Colleen, Erin and Billy Kelly, Will Kelleher, Bryan and Alex Martin, Victoria, Quinlan and Ryland McGlame and C.J., Connor and Liam Kelleher. Sister of Barbara Dillon of Belmont, Marie Canane (Jay) of CA and the late Eleanor 'Ozzie' Dillion. Also survived by her nieces, Maureen, Sheila, Paula and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Joan's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, November 15th from 5 to 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to The American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -