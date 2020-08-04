|
LOGAN, Joan E. Age 90, of Bush Hill Road, passed away at home on August 4, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late John R. Logan who passed in September 1997. Born in Brighton on August 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Theresa H. (Bernard) Healy of Brighton. Growing up, Joan spent her summers with family in Brewster on Cape Cod. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Brighton going on to train and become a Dental Assistant. Joan is survived by five sons, John R. Logan, Jr. and his wife Anne of Haverhill, Thomas A. Logan of Ipswich, William A. Logan and his wife Donna of Haverhill, Justin M. Logan and his wife Robin of Southboro, Andrew Logan and his wife Jennifer of Amesbury; four daughters, Ellin B. Carroll and her husband Ronald E. of Ipswich, Mary K. Logan wife of the late Philip Englehardt, Elizabeth Logan and Suzanne Logan, all of Ipswich; twelve grandchildren, Shannon, Ryan and Christopher Carroll, Theresa and Justin Logan, Jr, Sarah, Caroline and Danny Logan, Joshua and Courtney Logan, Austin and Hayden Logan, Nicole and Francis Englehardt and her seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Avery and Tara Carroll, Lilah Johnston, Maya and Yaya and Willow Englehardt. Joan also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by all. She was the sister of the late Barbara (Ruggiero) Walsh and Ruthann Hurley, both formerly of Dedham. A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Hope Church followed by interment in the Cowles Memorial Cemetery, Ipswich. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Ipswich Humane Group, P.O. 873, Ipswich, MA 01938. To leave a condolence, please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020