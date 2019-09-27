|
MacDONALD, Joan E. (Murphy) Of Waltham, September 24, 2019. Mother of Richard R. Perilli (Kirsten) of Gig Harbor, WA, and Kristen L. Dowell of Waltham. Grandmother of Erich, Karl, Rickie, Clayton, Caitlyn, and Mikayla. Sister of Janet M. McCarter of Waltham, Robert F. Murphy, Jr. of Waltham, Joyce A. Howes of Indian Island, SC, Alfred J. 'Fred' Murphy of Waltham, Ralph E. 'Ted' Murphy of Leominster and the late Judith A. Murphy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Joan's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, September 30th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School St., Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019