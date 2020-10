Or Copy this URL to Share

McCANN, Joan E. (Campbell) Of Dedham, formerly of West Roxbury and Falmouth, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren on September 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Thomas 'Buddy' A. McCann. Complete notice to appear on Sunday. Visiting Hours: Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600





