McDONOUGH, Joan E. (Kendall) Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. McDonough. Loving mother of the late Shelley A. Ford and her husband Michael J. of Bradford. Cherished grandmother of David M. Ford and his wife Lily of Winchester, Craig E. Ford of Bradford and Kendall L. Ford of Manchester, NH. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law of John McDonough and his wife Judy of Reading, Rose McCaul of Winchester, Ann Ross of Woburn, Margaret Walsh of Wilmington and Lorraine McDonough of Winchester. Visiting hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER from 11am to 12:45pm. Followed by Funeral Services at 1pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Interment Wildwood Cemetery Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donation in her memory may be made to the Winchester Fireman's Assoc., 36 Mt. Vernon St., Winchester, MA 01890. For online condolences please visit https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.lanefuneral.com__;!!BspMT6SJLSDJ!Y8unFOLWAoBBZyrYqcswhMbIjAboqG1ZiidazmUOdbDZb2Y4k2F0mYSOrZmTAsanaw$ .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020
