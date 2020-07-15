|
MITCHELL, Joan E. (Connor) Age 88, of Lynnfield and Naples, FL, July 7. Beloved wife of Daniel R. "Bob" Mitchell of Lynnfield, formerly of Winthrop, MA. Devoted and loving mother of Daniel R. Mitchell Jr. (Sue), Jane E. Mitchell, and Susan Keene (Bradford), all of Lynnfield. Adoring grandmother of Alana Julian, Lily Keene, Ashley and Brooke Mitchell.
Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's memory to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Ln., Alexandria, VA 22314. For obit/guestbook www.mcdonaldfs.com Mcdonald Funeral Home
(781) 245-3550
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020