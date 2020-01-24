Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Cemetery-Forsyth Chapel
95 Forest Hills Ave.
Jamaica Plain, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN O'BRYANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN E. (PATRICE) O'BRYANT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN E. (PATRICE) O'BRYANT Obituary
O'BRYANT, Joan E. (Patrice) Passed away peacefully with her children lovingly at her bedside on January 7, 2020 in Austin, TX. Joan is survived by her children, Manuel J. O'Bryant (Jeanette) of Tampa, FL, Mary Ellen (O'Bryant) Gitachu of Austin, TX, Camille O'Bryant of Atascadero, CA. Grandchildren, London Egemonye, Jr., Diamond Howard, Kathleen Gitachu, Great-grandson, Dream J. Weldon. She is also survived by her Uncle Jimmie Jackson and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen O'Bryant, parents, Bruce and Frankie Hailstalk and grandson, Octavius Deon Ware. Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11 AM at Forest Hills Cemetery-Forsyth Chapel, 95 Forest Hills Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA. Interment to follow. To post a sympathy message, visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -