O'BRYANT, Joan E. (Patrice) Passed away peacefully with her children lovingly at her bedside on January 7, 2020 in Austin, TX. Joan is survived by her children, Manuel J. O'Bryant (Jeanette) of Tampa, FL, Mary Ellen (O'Bryant) Gitachu of Austin, TX, Camille O'Bryant of Atascadero, CA. Grandchildren, London Egemonye, Jr., Diamond Howard, Kathleen Gitachu, Great-grandson, Dream J. Weldon. She is also survived by her Uncle Jimmie Jackson and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen O'Bryant, parents, Bruce and Frankie Hailstalk and grandson, Octavius Deon Ware. Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11 AM at Forest Hills Cemetery-Forsyth Chapel, 95 Forest Hills Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA. Interment to follow. To post a sympathy message, visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020