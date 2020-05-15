|
MacDONALD, Joan Elaine (Callahan) Age 83, of Dennis, formerly of Arlington, died Monday, May 11, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren, with extended family from all over the world praying for her. Joan was the adoring wife of the late Jack MacDonald (Watertown, MA), to whom she was wed for 58 years. Joan is survived by her two children Eileen (Jim) Cooke of Mansfield, MA, and Mark (Susan) of Newton, MA. She was the proud and loving grandmother of five grandchildren. Her role of Nana to Gavin, Marisa, Ethan, Jack and Alissa brought her great joy for their grace, love, laughter, and kindness. Joan is survived by her brother Ed Callahan, and sisters Alice Coughlin and Kathy Alderson, 15 precious nieces and nephews and 23 great-nieces and nephews. The family will honor Joan in a private Service. But those that wish to honor her memory, please call a loved one today and celebrate the little things about each other that make our lives so grand. To send her family a message of condolence and view obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020