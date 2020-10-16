CLIFFORD, Joan Ellen Age 73, of Wellesley, died Sep. 24 in her childhood home.



She was born on Jan. 11, 1947 and adopted by Henry W. Holland, Jr. and Stella Holland, and brought home to Wellesley 11 days later.



She graduated Wellesley High School in 1965 and attended Chandler School for Woman in Boston, getting a degree in Executive Secretary in 1967.



She married Hanley Wayne Clifford in March of 1969 and had 2 children, Holly and Henry.



Later in life, she moved back in with her parents in Wellesley to take care of them in their final years. After they had passed, she went to work at Briarwood Nursing Home in Newton, where her father spent his last days. At Briarwood, she found her calling as the Activities Director, where she was able to work with the residents on various activities. It was the small things, like helping a resident make a card to send to a loved one, that brought her the most joy.



Due to Covid-19 concerns, the Services will be private with only immediate family.



In her memory, memorial donations may be made to her favorite charity: The National Wildlife Foundation, P.O. Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116-1583.



