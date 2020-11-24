CORMAY, Joan Ellen (Kearney) Nov. 14, 1931 to Nov. 21, 2020. The youngest of four children born to Charles A. Kearney and Nora C. Cox in Newton, MA. Graduated from Newton High School and Lasell Jr. College. Married her love, Ted, in 1953 and was a stay-at-home mom to six children and assorted pets until 1971 when she took a secretarial job at The Cambridge School of Weston and worked her way up to the position of Registrar, retiring from there in 1993. At that point, Joan and Ted were free to travel near and far from their long time home in Weston, MA. They were also able to spend long periods of time at their home in Falmouth Heights, MA where they enjoyed the company of their neighbors and a group of special friends. Although Joan had just turned 89, her passing was sudden and unexpected during a visit to Arizona to spend time with her son and daughter-in-law. They were sight-seeing in Sedona, a place of special memories for Joan as that is where she and Ted, who died in 2005, had honeymooned. Joan is survived by her children and their spouses: Lynn Cormay of Sandwich, Lee and Richie Smith of Duxbury, Ted Cormay of Provincetown, Charles and Marcia Cormay of Wayland, Tim and Karen Cormay of Phoenix, Laurie and John Cowden of Nantucket. Joan was the grandmother of Hailie Morris, Jameson Cormay (Tsveta), Tyler Smith (Callie), Spencer Smith, Chuck Cormay, Kyle Cormay, Cameron Cormay, Theodora Cowden, Parker Cowden and great-grandmother to Wallace Smith and Maverick Cormay. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara Staszesky and Marjorie Hines Ryan, her sister-in-law Edith Kearney (widow of Charles Kearney, Jr.) and her brother-in-law Bill Cormay, as well as many nieces and nephews. Joan loved nothing more than a good book with a plate of fried scallops and a can of coke. So, in lieu of flowers, please eat a fried scallop for her or, to honor her love of cuddly little dogs, please send a donation to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970. Services on Saturday, November 28 will be handled by George F. Doherty & Sons of WELLESLEY and Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Weston. Any friends interested in attending any part of the service please contact Ted.Cormay@gmail.com A Celebration of Life will be held in May 2021. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100