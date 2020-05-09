|
|
MARIANO, Joan Ellen (Joanie) Age 87, a lifelong resident of Dedham, died peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Dedham in 1933, Joan was the ninth of ten children born to Sabatino and Giovina (Sablone) Mariano. She grew up in the family home on Curve Street and lived there until dementia set in quickly over seven years ago. Joan then became a resident at Hancock Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Quincy and was cared for by a great staff. Joan was a graduate of Dedham High School Class of 1950 and Fisher College in Boston. She worked as a bookkeeper since age 21 at several companies, including REXall, General Cigar and Redrum Fabrics. Family was extremely important to "Aunt Joanie" who attended every milestone event for her many nieces and nephews and, later in life, for their children. She and her brother Billy hosted many cookouts and gatherings which brought together friends and all branches of the family. Joan was the last of her siblings to pass. She was predeceased by Mary (Campanelli), Peter, Julia (Orlando), Pasquale, Rose, Lewis and F. William. She leaves her sister-in-law, Mary C. Mariano of Quincy and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Joan Ellen (Joanie) MARIANO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020