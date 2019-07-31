|
CARDALEEN, Joan F. Of Woburn, July 28th at the age of eighty-two. Beloved daughter of the late John and Lena (Ray) Cardaleen. Dear sister of the late John A. Cardaleen, Jr. and survived by his wife, Carol Cardaleen of Woburn. Loving aunt of Kelly Svenson and her husband Al of Stoneham and Michael Cardaleen and his wife Kellee of Billerica. Adored great-aunt of Melissa and Anthony. All Services are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, MA. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester at the convenience of the family. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019