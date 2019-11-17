Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JOAN F. (GAETA) DEMARCO

JOAN F. (GAETA) DEMARCO Obituary
DeMARCO, Joan F. (Gaeta) Lifelong resident of Stoneham, November 15th. Beloved wife of the late Walter A. DeMarco. Devoted mother of Anthony DeMarco and his wife Cheryl of Tewksbury, Dean DeMarco of Malden, and Randy DeMarco of Stoneham. Loving Grammy of Anthony, Jr., Cory and Zachary. Dear sister of Ralph Gaeta of Stoneham, Marylou Tavernese of North Andover, and the late Annette Aliberti. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, November 20th, from 8:30 to 9:30 AM, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Joan's name to the John Aliberti Scholarship Fund, Austin Prep, 101 Willow St., Reading, MA 01867. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 18, 2019
