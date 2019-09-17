|
|
HALEY, Joan F. (Cummins) Of Arlington, September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack" Haley. Loving mother of Karen M. Haley of Arlington, John M. Haley and his wife Deborah of CA, and Brian Haley and his wife Kylee of Arlington. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Erica, Allison, Keira, Devin, and Shaun. Sister of Daniel Cummins and his wife Elaine of Chestnut Hill, Patricia Norton and her husband Ike of Barrington, RI, Eileen Mulrenin and her husband Brian of Marston Mills, and the late Mary Doherty, Elizabeth McGovern, and John Cummins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Saturday at 10:30 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sanborn Foundation, sanbornfoundation.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019