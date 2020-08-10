|
LUCZKOW, Joan Faille Died at peace among her family on August 1, 2020 at the age of 86, in Sherborn, MA. Of French-Canadian & Metis ancestry, Joan was born in Freehold, NJ on March 19, 1934, the last surviving of the 6 children of Edward Arthur and Evon Reil Faille. Born in the midst of the Great Depression, Joan never forgot those hardships. She was a person of immense compassion and devotion to others. She was deeply influential in the lives of many people. Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, John. She is survived by 8 children: John, Timothy, Leona, Letitia, Matthew, Lisa, David, and Daniel, their spouses, 23 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Joan graduated nursing school in 1955. While raising her children she returned to school in 1976, earning a B.S.N. from BU, and then became a Nurse Practitioner through Northeastern University in 1980. While at the National Head Injury Foundation she helped gain clinical acknowledgement that Traumatic Brain Injuries are a disability. She finished her nursing career as a medical consultant for Harvard Risk Management. Joan was a believer in the power of education. She never took literacy for granted and through constant reading stayed well-informed on so many topics. A storytelling tradition ran in her blood that, when combined with her amazing memory and practiced bedside manner, made her an enriching companion for the young and old. Out of her humble beginnings Joan built an eye for beauty, and she appreciated the finer things in life. She admired fine arts and craftwork, architecture, gardens. While with John saw Paris, Budapest, Kyoto, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sanibel, Hawaii, Vail. Joan's family will remember her as a force in near constant motion. She directed an astonishing energy at the demands of her household. And then there was the food. Joan became a fabulous cook. She provided bountiful meals for her family on countless occasions. There was little that was dearer to her than the face of a grandchild as they were served something good to eat. Joan loved a lot about life, but she loved her family most of all. Her grandchildren were especial joy to her. She was always grateful to be surrounded by family, particularly over the last few months. In this time of a pandemic, she would ask us to remember all of those families who have not been so fortunate. Joan will be sorely missed. Donations in her memory may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital/Cancer Center/Breast Cancer. https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020