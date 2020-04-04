|
|
FEENEY, Joan (Daly) Age 82 of Norwood, formerly of Westwood, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. Born in Boston on October 29, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Alice (Storrow) & Francis Joseph Daly. Joan received her Nursing Degree from Columbia University. As a nursing student she started working at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City before beginning her career as a visiting nurse and then becoming a school nurse in Westwood, MA. During her nursing career Joan volunteered several summers on medical missions to countries in need, including Honduras. Joan was a dedicated mother and sister and in so many ways the glue that held our family together. Before her struggle with Parkinson's Disease, Joan enjoyed an active lifestyle which included hiking, sailing and ballroom dancing. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. Joan will be missed by all whose life she has touched.Beloved mother of Michael Feeney & his wife Tiffany of Seattle, Dennis Feeney of Gloucester, Patrick Feeney & his wife Debbie of Norwood, and Thomas Feeney & his wife Candy of Plymouth. Loving grandmother of Patrick, Erin, and Jake Feeney of Norwood. Loving sister of Dennis Daly of California, Frances Daly Fergusson of Florida, and Alice Daly of Portugal. Due to the recent public health concern regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020