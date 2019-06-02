FELLOWS, Joan Jazowski Died on April 12, 2019 in West Yarmouth, MA. A resident of New London, NH and formerly of Weston and Belmont, MA, she grew up in Braintree, MA, attended Thayer Academy and graduated from Hood College, Class of 1953. She was predeceased by her husband Haynes "Pete" Fellows and former husband, William T. Blackwell of Cohasset, MA. Joan was the former Director of Marketing for the Harvard Community Health Plan, Development Director at Faulkner Hospital and Director of Sales at the Rhode Island Group Health Association. She was a lover of music and enjoyed singing whenever she had the chance. Survived by her two children, Douglas E. Blackwell and his wife Marjorie of Chatham, Mass.; and Deborah K. Blackwell of Tuscon, AZ.; granddaughter Dr. Laura Blackwell and her husband Jonathan Pas, and her great-grandchildren, Sadie and Avi Pas of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter Dr. Courtney Blackwell and her husband Sean Richter of Chicago, IL, and her brother Joseph Peter Jazowski Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Concord, MA. A private Memorial Service will be held in New London, NH. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod Hospice, 434 Massachusetts 134, G1, South Dennis, Massachusetts, 02660. Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary