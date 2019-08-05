Boston Globe Obituaries
FORTE-JACK, Joan Of Wilmington, passed away on July 18. Beloved wife of the late Philip Jack and Luke Forte. Loving mother of Richard & his wife Sheryl of FL, William & his wife Marilyn of NH, Denise of FL and Cindy Irons of Tewksbury. Sister of Shirley Grimes of FL. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and one sister. Joan is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held a St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington, on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For online guest book see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net for directions see www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
