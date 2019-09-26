|
HEWITT, Joan G. (Limberis) Of Franklin, MA formerly of West Roxbury and Norwood, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 21, 2019. Joan is survived by her loving husband Tom, who she had been married to for 56 years. Joan was a devoted mother and grandmother and leaves behind two daughters Anne and her husband, Myles McHugh and their two sons, Brandon and Nathan of Wrentham. Jo-Anne and her husband, Tim McCarthy and their two children Daniel and Nicolette of Franklin. Joan was a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed heading to Florida in the winter and spending time with her family and friends in the summertime. She enjoyed road trips with her husband Tom. Joan worked many years as a professional seamstress and retired from her career in medical records at the Boston Medical Center after 20 years of service. In lieu of flowers, the family has request donations in her memory be made to the Salvation Army, 1500 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118. Funeral arrangements will be private. For obituary and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019