PAINO, Joan G. Of Dorchester, died on May 21, 2020 at the age of 84 years. She was the devoted daughter of the late John and Jennie (LoSchiavo) Paino and is survived by her sister Gilda (Paino) Cincotta and nine nieces and nephews and their spouses. She was predeceased by her brothers John and Arthur Paino and her sisters Mary Paino and Helen (Paino) Rando. Joan grew up in Dorchester and was an active member of the community and a faithful communicant of St. Margaret Church of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish. Dedicated to the parish and the community it served, she was a co-founder of a church-related school and was an active member of its Board of Directors. An independent woman, Joan worked at Children's Hospital in Boston following her graduation from Bryant and Stratton College. She later joined the staff of the Massachusetts Defenders Committee where she rose to play a pivotal role in its administration for more than two decades. Throughout her career and in retirement, she maintained a keen interest in the Massachusetts judicial system. She was an adventurous traveler, an avid gardener, an enthusiastic Red Sox fan and had an irreverent sense of humor. She was a loving family member and brought her animated spirit to many gatherings of family and friends. Her many nieces and nephews are grateful for the role Joan played in their early lives, introducing them to opera, ballet, serious theatre, and of course the Red Sox line up. In addition, she modeled the life of an independent career woman and her example had a significant impact on the aspirations of many of her nieces. She will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the MA COVID-19 Relief Fund, c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304, Boston, MA 02110, macovidrelieffund.org or The Mary Ann Brett Food Pantry, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, MA 02125. Joan will be interred with her parents and sister Mary with a private committal service and interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. A Memorial Mass will be planned for a later date. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER. James A Murphy Funeral Home
(617) 265-9840
Published in The Boston Globe from May 27 to May 28, 2020