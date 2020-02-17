Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
View Map
More Obituaries for JOAN WOLFSON
JOAN G. "JOHNNIE" WOLFSON


1935 - 2020
JOAN G. "JOHNNIE" WOLFSON Obituary
WOLFSON, Joan "Johnnie" G. Of Boston, passed away on February 17, 2020. She was the loving mother of Stephanie Emirzian and Kimberley Frank. Loving grandmother of Prentiss Austin. Great-grandmother to Kiarra, Tia and Marcus Austin. Beloved sister of Sonny Gates, his wife Linda, and the late Renee Braff. She also leaves nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly: Liza, Lesley, Douglas and Todd; great-nieces and nephews: Samantha, Randy, Avery and Braydon. Johnnie was predeceased by her nephew Andrew Braff. Memorial Service will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Johnnie's memory to The Gates Family Fund for Palliative Care, Dana-Farber Development Office, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA 02115. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

View the online memorial for Joan "Johnnie" G. WOLFSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020
