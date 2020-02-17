|
WOLFSON, Joan "Johnnie" G. Of Boston, passed away on February 17, 2020. She was the loving mother of Stephanie Emirzian and Kimberley Frank. Loving grandmother of Prentiss Austin. Great-grandmother to Kiarra, Tia and Marcus Austin. Beloved sister of Sonny Gates, his wife Linda, and the late Renee Braff. She also leaves nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly: Liza, Lesley, Douglas and Todd; great-nieces and nephews: Samantha, Randy, Avery and Braydon. Johnnie was predeceased by her nephew Andrew Braff. Memorial Service will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Johnnie's memory to The Gates Family Fund for Palliative Care, Dana-Farber Development Office, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA 02115. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020