Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke Church,
132 Lexington Street
Belmont, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN GIORDANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN (AALERUD) GIORDANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN (AALERUD) GIORDANO Obituary
GIORDANO, Joan (Aalerud) Of Dennis, formerly of Belmont, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019, after a long struggle with dementia. Joan was born in Boston on Sept. 2, 1938. The daughter of J. Henry and Dorothy Aalerud of Belmont. Beloved wife of Joseph J. Giordano. Devoted mother of Robert Giordano and Jeff Giordano and his wife Theresa both of Belmont and Karen Texeira and her husband Joseph of Wichita, Kansas. Dear sister of Paul Aalerud and his wife Linda of S. Ryegate, Vermont. Cherished grandmother of Anthony and Kristina Giordano, Dante, Gianna and Kristin Texeira. Also survived by her brother-in-law John and his wife Jane of Watertown and Edward and his wife Joan of Land O Lakes, Florida. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Friday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Luke Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday from 4:00-7:00 PM. Interment Belmont Cemetery, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Broad Reach Healthcare, 390 Orleans Road, North Chatham, MA 02650 or Rosewood Manor, 671 Main Street, Harwich, MA 02645. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now