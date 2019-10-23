|
GIORDANO, Joan (Aalerud) Of Dennis, formerly of Belmont, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019, after a long struggle with dementia. Joan was born in Boston on Sept. 2, 1938. The daughter of J. Henry and Dorothy Aalerud of Belmont. Beloved wife of Joseph J. Giordano. Devoted mother of Robert Giordano and Jeff Giordano and his wife Theresa both of Belmont and Karen Texeira and her husband Joseph of Wichita, Kansas. Dear sister of Paul Aalerud and his wife Linda of S. Ryegate, Vermont. Cherished grandmother of Anthony and Kristina Giordano, Dante, Gianna and Kristin Texeira. Also survived by her brother-in-law John and his wife Jane of Watertown and Edward and his wife Joan of Land O Lakes, Florida. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Friday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Luke Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday from 4:00-7:00 PM. Interment Belmont Cemetery, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Broad Reach Healthcare, 390 Orleans Road, North Chatham, MA 02650 or Rosewood Manor, 671 Main Street, Harwich, MA 02645. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019