GREENFIELD, Joan (Hermine) Of Jamaica Plain, entered into her rest Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after a fall. Joan was born on September 1, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Sidney (Steve) and Claudia Greenfield. She is survived by her brother, Arthur; and sister-in-law, Jane. In early 1942, the family moved to Newton, MA where she grew to adulthood. After graduating from Newton High School, Joan attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1953, after which she spent a year in Paris, attending the Sorbonne and traveling. Upon her return to Boston, she embarked upon a very successful career in direct mail advertising. This eventually led her to opening J.G. Creative, her own direct mail advertising firm in New York. Joan enjoyed travel and making new friends both at home and abroad. She was a self-taught gourmet chef and was a dynamic and gracious hostess. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed the theatre. As a person, she was a loyal friend, a loving sister and devoted daughter and granddaughter; she was very involved with a number of community organizations. Services and burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Chicago, IL on Thursday, September 17th at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time ( 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time). You may live stream her service by visiting Chicago Jewish Funerals website, www.cjfinfo.com
. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in her memory to the charity of your choice
.