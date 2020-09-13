1/
JOAN (HERMINE) GREENFIELD
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREENFIELD, Joan (Hermine) Of Jamaica Plain, entered into her rest Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after a fall. Joan was born on September 1, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Sidney (Steve) and Claudia Greenfield. She is survived by her brother, Arthur; and sister-in-law, Jane. In early 1942, the family moved to Newton, MA where she grew to adulthood. After graduating from Newton High School, Joan attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1953, after which she spent a year in Paris, attending the Sorbonne and traveling. Upon her return to Boston, she embarked upon a very successful career in direct mail advertising. This eventually led her to opening J.G. Creative, her own direct mail advertising firm in New York. Joan enjoyed travel and making new friends both at home and abroad. She was a self-taught gourmet chef and was a dynamic and gracious hostess. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed the theatre. As a person, she was a loyal friend, a loving sister and devoted daughter and granddaughter; she was very involved with a number of community organizations. Services and burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Chicago, IL on Thursday, September 17th at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time ( 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time). You may live stream her service by visiting Chicago Jewish Funerals website, www.cjfinfo.com. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in her memory to the charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
01:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved