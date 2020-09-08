1/1
JOAN H. "JOANIE" CONNERTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNERTY, Joan H. "Joanie At 71 years, of Lynn, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Dorchester, the daughter of the late Joseph D. And Joan H. (Johnson) Connerty. Joan was a beloved and dedicated Registered Nurse at Mass General Hospital in Boston for 43 years and retired in 2014. She leaves her sisters, Maureen Caprio, Kathleen Scire and Judy Connerty, all of Lynn. A niece Gina Caprio of Lynn a nephew and Godson Michael Caprio of Waltham, a niece and Goddaughter Meghan Scire of Lynn, her Godson Dr. James Buszkiewicz of Seattle, Washington State. She also leaves many cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Caroline Birks and Sue, RN, Mass General Cancer Center and Care Dimensions Hospice. Visiting hours are on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte. 1A), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family and friends at a time. Private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday and Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations may be made to the New England Center and home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02108. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes - Ocean St.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Ocean St.
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Ocean St.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved