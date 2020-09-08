CONNERTY, Joan H. "Joanie At 71 years, of Lynn, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Dorchester, the daughter of the late Joseph D. And Joan H. (Johnson) Connerty. Joan was a beloved and dedicated Registered Nurse at Mass General Hospital in Boston for 43 years and retired in 2014. She leaves her sisters, Maureen Caprio, Kathleen Scire and Judy Connerty, all of Lynn. A niece Gina Caprio of Lynn a nephew and Godson Michael Caprio of Waltham, a niece and Goddaughter Meghan Scire of Lynn, her Godson Dr. James Buszkiewicz of Seattle, Washington State. She also leaves many cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Caroline Birks and Sue, RN, Mass General Cancer Center and Care Dimensions Hospice
. Visiting hours are on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte. 1A), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family and friends at a time. Private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday and Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations may be made to the New England Center and home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02108. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com