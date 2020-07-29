Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.
REVERE, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN SAVIGNANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN H. (ARNOLD) SAVIGNANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN H. (ARNOLD) SAVIGNANO Obituary
SAVIGNANO, Joan H. (Arnold) At 91 years, in Revere, on July 27th after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Ferdinando D. "Fred" Savignano. Devoted mother of Dr. June S. Savignano-Bowman, ED & her late husband Dr. James F. Bowman, ED of Newton, Mary Ellen Savignano Wilson & her late husband Robert J. Wilson of Revere, Paul S. Savignano of Revere & Jo-Ann Woodland & her late husband Stephen J. Woodland of Hudson. Cherished grandmother of Brian P. Savignano & his companion Caitlin Nackley of Everett, Jake S. Bowman & his wife Angela of Braintree, Chelsey E. Bowman & her fiancé Peter Schmidt of Queens, NY, Marissa A. Savignano of Everett, James T. Wilson of Revere & Olivia J. Woodland & her husband Andrew C. Larson of Bellingham. Adored great-grandmother of James "Jamie" Bowman. Dear sister of John Arnold & his wife Laurie of Walpole & the late Thomas, Dorothy, Elizabeth, Evelyn, Irving & Jean Arnold. Also lovingly survived by many nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, July 31st in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), REVERE at 11:30 a.m., and immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. Attendees are asked to report directly to church & to maintain regulations mandated by the Comm. of Mass & the Archdiocese of Boston regarding COVID-19; masks must be worn at church & social distancing is to be observed. Joan was a 1947 alumna of St. Rose High School of Chelsea & an alumna of the Chelsea Memorial School of Nursing. She was a member of the Revere Women's Club & the Immaculata Guild at ICC. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 75 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals are honored to have assisted the family in completion of funeral arrangements. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -