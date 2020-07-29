|
|
SAVIGNANO, Joan H. (Arnold) At 91 years, in Revere, on July 27th after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Ferdinando D. "Fred" Savignano. Devoted mother of Dr. June S. Savignano-Bowman, ED & her late husband Dr. James F. Bowman, ED of Newton, Mary Ellen Savignano Wilson & her late husband Robert J. Wilson of Revere, Paul S. Savignano of Revere & Jo-Ann Woodland & her late husband Stephen J. Woodland of Hudson. Cherished grandmother of Brian P. Savignano & his companion Caitlin Nackley of Everett, Jake S. Bowman & his wife Angela of Braintree, Chelsey E. Bowman & her fiancé Peter Schmidt of Queens, NY, Marissa A. Savignano of Everett, James T. Wilson of Revere & Olivia J. Woodland & her husband Andrew C. Larson of Bellingham. Adored great-grandmother of James "Jamie" Bowman. Dear sister of John Arnold & his wife Laurie of Walpole & the late Thomas, Dorothy, Elizabeth, Evelyn, Irving & Jean Arnold. Also lovingly survived by many nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, July 31st in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), REVERE at 11:30 a.m., and immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. Attendees are asked to report directly to church & to maintain regulations mandated by the Comm. of Mass & the Archdiocese of Boston regarding COVID-19; masks must be worn at church & social distancing is to be observed. Joan was a 1947 alumna of St. Rose High School of Chelsea & an alumna of the Chelsea Memorial School of Nursing. She was a member of the Revere Women's Club & the Immaculata Guild at ICC. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 75 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals are honored to have assisted the family in completion of funeral arrangements. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020