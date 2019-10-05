|
|
WARD, Joan H. (Harrison) September 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Ward. Devoted mother of Alan ward and his wife Janet of Oregon, Janet Ward of Burlington, Jeffrey Ward and his wife Christine of Sterling, Stacie Welches and her husband Shaun of Townsend. Also survived by ten loving grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Sister of the late William and Walter Harrison. Joan was a Burlington resident for 65 years. She enjoyed crafting and was an accomplished artist in oil and reversed glass painting. She loved tea, the rain, and birds and wildlife, with her favorite bird being the puffin. For many years prior to her husband's passing, together they enjoyed attending Native American Pow Wows, traveling before sunrise to Bar Harbor, Maine and Acadia National Park. Joan was also an honored writer and member of the Haiku Society and her poetry was published multiple times in Unity Magazine and throughout the Haiku Society. She also loved to keep in touch with friends and pen pals with handwritten letters. She will be fondly remembered as a beautiful light in the lives of family, friends and even strangers. She was a strong spiritual woman greatly admired by those who knew and love her. A Memorial Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo - Cavanaugh Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Saturday, October 12th, at 11 a.m. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the St. Joseph Indian School, http://give.stjo.org/donate or the church of the White Eagle Lodge, www.whiteeaglelodge.org To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019