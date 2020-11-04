DUNKLE, Joan Harding Osborn Of Needham, Massachusetts, Naples, Florida, and most recently Morgan Hill, California, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, October 30, with her daughter at her side. The eldest of four daughters of John B. and Molly (Harding) Osborn, Joan was born in Boston on August 13, 1931. She spent her early years in Scarsdale, New York, moving to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts as a teenager. She was a graduate of Beaver Country Day School and attended Bradford College. She married Robert J. Dunkle in 1953 and raised 4 children in Needham, all while pursuing her career as a renowned artist. Joan and Bob lived in the historic N.C. Wyeth house in Needham for more than 20 years. She took great pleasure in mentoring and teaching numerous art students, as well as managing the Needham Art Center for many years. Her career as an artist spanned several decades and included working in New Hampshire, Maine, and Naples, Florida. Joan was a longtime member of Trinitarian Congregational Church in Wayland, which became a cornerstone in her life. She will be fondly remembered for her talent, beauty, kindness, and compassion. Joan was predeceased by her husband Bob, sister Anne Bliss, and her most adored cat, Sam. She is survived by two younger sisters, Page Osborn and Lee Higgins, and her four children: Stephen, of Sanbornville, NH, John and his wife Jennifer of Portsmouth, NH, Wendy and her husband Nick of Morgan Hill, CA, and Jay and his wife Kristin of Trumbull, CT, as well as nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private.