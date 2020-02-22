|
|
BROWN, Joan Hawley A longtime resident of the Riverwoods Community in Exeter, NH, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 at the age of 93 with her daughters, Janet Slayton and Pamela Nahass by her side. She leaves behind her two daughters Janet Slayton of Millis, MA and Pamela Nahass of Amherst, NH and North Fort Meyers, FL and their husbands Mark Slayton and Peter Nahass; brother John Hawley of North Fort Meyers, FL; grandchildren Scott Powers of Litchfield, NH, Katharine Slayton of South Boston, MA, Linda Baldwin and Deborah Weeks of Woburn, MA and Andrew Weeks of NC; great-grandchildren Alexis and Alison King, Claire and Ellie Baldwin, Hayden Powers and Emme and Maybre Weeks; stepgrandchildren Peter and Laurie Nahass, Jessica and Allie Mims of NC; great-stepgrandchildren Eddie Mims and Petey Nahass. Joan was a devoted wife to her late husband Milton Peers Brown. She was a homemaker who enjoyed summers at her home in North Lovell, Maine. She was an accomplished ice dancer and loved traveling abroad with her husband on his many business trips. The family will hold a private Memorial Service at her summer home on Kezar Lake, in Maine. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., EXETER, NH is assisting the family. Donations may be made in her honor to: The Lewis Dana Hill Memorial Library, 2079 Main Street, North Main Street, Lovell, Maine or The Kezar Lake Watershed Association, 208 Main Street, Lovell, Maine 04051, organizations she passionately supported throughout her lifetime.
View the online memorial for Joan Hawley BROWN
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020