HOISETH, Joan (Caverly) A longtime Lexington resident, formerly of Watertown, June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph Hoiseth. Mother of Bruce Hoiseth and his wife Maryellen of Newburyport, Bryan Hoiseth and his wife Michelle of Bedford, and Wayne Hoiseth and his wife Heather of Watertown. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Brittany, Jillian, Erik Sydney, Cole, and by 1 great-grandchild, Rhett. Joan was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling and researching geneology.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 15 at St. Brigid Church, 2001 Mass Ave., Lexington, at 11am. Visitation at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, also on Saturday, immediately prior to the Mass, from 9am to 10:45am. A Graveside Memorial Service will also be held Wednesday, June 19 at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Highland Ave., Watertown at 11am. Reception to follow. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to the National , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019