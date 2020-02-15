Boston Globe Obituaries
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
JOAN I. (PUSTIS) CURRY


1935 - 2020
CURRY, Joan I. (Pustis) Of Westwood, formerly of Brookline, on February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Curry. Loving mother of Barbara Ellis of Randolph, Steven Curry of Chestnut Hill, Joanne Ward and her late husband Gerard of Natick and Marilyn Curry and her husband Tom Nesbitt of Dedham. Adored grandmother of Jonathan and Daniel Ellis and Katelyn and Conor Ward. Devoted daughter of the late Edward "Theodore" and Julia (Alekshun) Pustis. Dear sister of the late Rita Rice, Eleanor Pustis, Barbara Pustis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Home Service will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Tuesday morning at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.autismspeaks.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
