Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN I. (MCFARLAND) SULLIVAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOAN I. (MCFARLAND) SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Joan I. (McFarland) Of Somerville, May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Sullivan Jr. Loving mother of Patrick J. Sullivan III, and his wife Michelle of Somerville, Michael F. Sullivan and his wife Ann Marie of Worcester, Dennis H. Sullivan of Somerville, Sean Sullivan and his wife Brandy of Tewksbury. Sister of Henry McFarland and Jennette Cronin. Dear grandmother of Meaghan, Patrick, Timothy, Sean and Phillip. Great-grandmother of Liam, Ciara, Colleen and Brooklyn. A Funeral Home Service will be held for Joan, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 10. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday 4-8. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information and guestbook please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now