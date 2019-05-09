|
SULLIVAN, Joan I. (McFarland) Of Somerville, May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Sullivan Jr. Loving mother of Patrick J. Sullivan III, and his wife Michelle of Somerville, Michael F. Sullivan and his wife Ann Marie of Worcester, Dennis H. Sullivan of Somerville, Sean Sullivan and his wife Brandy of Tewksbury. Sister of Henry McFarland and Jennette Cronin. Dear grandmother of Meaghan, Patrick, Timothy, Sean and Phillip. Great-grandmother of Liam, Ciara, Colleen and Brooklyn. A Funeral Home Service will be held for Joan, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 10. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday 4-8. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information and guestbook please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019