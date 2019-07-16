|
JONES, Joan (Biscoe) Age 72, of Malden and longtime Groveland resident, passed on July 15. Worked for many years for New England Telephone and Verizon until her retirement. Loving and caring woman who will be greatly missed. Cherished wife of Thomas Jones, with whom they shared 53 years of marriage together. Also survived by her children Karen Scalli and husband John and Daniel Jones and wife Kristin; grandsons Joseph and Nicholas Scalli and Michael and Steven Jones; sisters Diana Merril and late husband Tom and Barbara LaMattina and husband Robert; and sister-in-law Gail McDermott and husband William. Services will be privately held. Contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Research Fund at www.giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, HAVERHILL. For guestbook, visit www.driscollcares.com Driscoll Funeral Home
Haverhill
(978) 374-0000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019