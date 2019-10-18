Boston Globe Obituaries
Bernard, Joan K. In Plymouth formerly of Brighton, passed away on October 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with kidney disease. Beloved daughter of the late Francis & Virginia (Robichau) Bernard. Loving sister of Ann Sheehan of Plymouth. Cousin of Jack Robichau of Cambridge. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON, Tuesday, October 22nd at 9:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Member of St. Columbkille's Class of 1966. Talented vocalist who performed in local venues and with recording artists in Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, MA 02135. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
