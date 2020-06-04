|
COTTER, Joan K. Of Needham, at 86 years of age. Beloved wife of James J. Cotter. Devoted mother of James E. Cotter of Needham, and Robert A. Cotter and his wife Dianna of New Hampshire. Loving aunt of Lynn Delaney of Washington, D.C. and nephews Michael and Kerry Delaney of Cape Cod. Funeral Services are private. Interment in Holyhood Cemetery, Chestnut Hill. At her request, please, no donations. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020