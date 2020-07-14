Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
JOAN O'MEARA
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
130 Common St.
Belmont, MA
JOAN K. (WALSH) O'MEARA

JOAN K. (WALSH) O'MEARA Obituary
O'MEARA, Joan K. (Walsh) Age 80, of Belmont, formerly of Somerville and Cambridge where she was born and raised. Passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to John F. "Fred" O'Meara. Cherished mother of Kathleen O. Brewer and her husband Bruce of Somerville, Maureen O. Robichaux and her husband Richard of Pelham, NH, the late John A. O'Meara and his surviving wife Robin of Lexington, KY. Dear sister of Thomas Walsh and his wife Loraine of Needham, Stephen Walsh and Louise Innis of Pocasset, the late Maureen Tennis and her husband Richard, John Walsh, and his surviving wife Barbara of Arlington. Loving Nana of Ashley and Sean O'Meara, Matthew and Nicolas Robichaux, and C.J. Brewer. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Cathleen Camuso and Joan O'Meara, as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Thursday from 3-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Joan in St. Joseph Church, 130 Common St., Belmont, Friday morning at 9:00am followed by a Funeral Procession to Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont where she will be laid to rest alongside her son John. Joan was a graduate of Somerville Hospital School of Nursing and earned a BSN from St. Joseph's College of Maine. Before her retirement she enjoyed a long career as a Registered Nurse, employed first by Somerville Hospital and then Cambridge City Hospital. If you wish, donations may be made to SHSSF, P.O. Box 440275, Somerville, MA 02144, for the benefit of The Joan K. O'Meara Scholarship Fund to assist a student in pursuit of a career in Health Care. For more information,please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
