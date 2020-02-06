|
KELLY, Joan (Forte) Age 79 of Watertown, Feb. 5, 2020. Beloved mother of James Kelly & his wife Denice, Robert Kelly & his husband Ray Diveley, Joanie Kelly and Jeannie Kelly. Cherished ed grandmother to Jackson, Keelin & Michael Kelly. Dear sister of Rose Caso & the late Anthony Forte Jr., Theresa Caruso & Bette Cullen. Family and friends are welcome to gather for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Sunday from 2-5 PM and again on Monday at 9 AM followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Patrick's Church. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020