JOAN KELLY HALE

JOAN KELLY HALE Obituary
HALE, Joan Kelly Age 85, of Springfield, formerly of Wilbraham and Canton, MA, died peacefully on August 1, 2020. After graduating from Oliver Ames H.S. in North Easton, MA, she studied at the Boston Dispensary and worked in the Bacteriology Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital. Joan married Frank Hale, III in 1958 and together they raised six children in Canton: sons Frank, Michael (Northampton) and Thomas (Woodbridge, VA), and daughters Mary-Lee Hood (Memphis, TN), Kelly Dietz (State College, PA), and Catherine Duquette (Wilbraham). Her husband and son Frank recently preceded her in death. Funeral arrangements are with the Wilbraham Funeral Home, 2551 Boston Rd., WILBRAHAM, MA 01095. Due to COVID-19, date is TBD. Donations in Joan's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society (c/o St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton) or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Wilbraham Funeral Home www.wilbrahamfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
