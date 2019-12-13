|
|
SPILLANE, Joan Kelly Age 84, of Salem, Marblehead and Malden, peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 11th. Beloved wife of 62 years of the love of her life, the late John "J&S". Loving and doting mother of Sean and Wendy Spillane of Swampscott, Paul and Carol Spillane of Marblehead, Beth and Sean Dempsey of Marblehead, and Steve and Mimi Spillane of Swampscott; cherished grandmother of Meghan and Molly Spillane, Katie Donahue and Danny Spillane, Gillian and Ryan Dempsey, and Matthew and Christy Spillane; dear sister of the late Carl and Bobby. "Joanie" was an avid gardener and member of the Marblehead Arrangers for many years. She loved people and engaging with them in any way. She thrived while working for local establishments H.E. Piper, O'rama's, and C'est la Vie. A lifelong communicant of Star of the Sea Parish for over 60 years, the strength of her faith was a comfort in the final years of her life. We would like to give a special thank you to All Care Visiting Nurses and Hospice of Lynn and Nancy Cronin of Helping Hands Home Care. We are eternally thankful for your love, care, kindness, compassion and support. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec.16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the via Visiting Hours: 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16th at the Funeral Home Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead 142 Elm St. 781-631-0076 eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019