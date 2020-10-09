WYON, Joan Kittredge (Litchard) Age 91, of Needham, formerly of Westwood, Chestnut Hill, and Weston, died October 8, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Boston, Joan was the daughter of Donald and Lucy Briggs Litchard. She spent many childhood years in Acton and Lincoln, where her lifelong love of horses began. Joan graduated from the Northfield School for Girls and Swarthmore College before starting a family, and, soon after, beginning a career in banking. After her children had grown, she earned an MBA from Simmons College and went on to become Vice President at Bank of New England. Joan served on the Board of Trustees at Northfield Mount Hermon School and the Vestry of Trinity Church in the City of Boston. A woman of faith, she also led the Adult Education Committee and served as a Eucharistic Minister at Trinity. She was a staunch supporter of professional women; an active athlete, enjoying riding, tennis, golf, skiing and sailing; an avid bridge player and member of multiple book clubs. In her retirement, Joan enjoyed traveling, summers in Maine and winter months in Florida. She loved a good book, a stunning outfit, a delicious summer day, cooking, entertaining, and her steak very rare. Wife of the late Dr. John B. Wyon, Joan is survived by her three children: Parker Montgomery of Middlebury, VT, Carol Montgomery of Wellington, FL, and Martha Kittredge Rowley (husband Dan) of Dedham, MA; grandchildren Sam and Susan Rowley, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Trinity Church in the City of Boston will gratefully accept donations in Joan's memory (Trinity Church in the City of Boston, 206 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02116 or www.trinitychurchboston.org/give
