KOVALY, Joan (Misiewicz) Age 85 of Dover, died peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Kovaly, she is survived by a daughter, Pamela and husband Kevin O'Brien of Sudbury and son, Kurt and Rebecca Kovaly of North Dighton. She is the cherished grandmother of Stephanie Cullen and her husband, Brian, Courtney, Nathaniel, Naomi, Samuel, James, Joshua and Allison and great-grandmother of Summer and Laurel. Joan was the loving sister of the late Irene Grynkiewicz of Roslindale, Eleanor Strug of Stoughton and Dr. Robert Misiewicz of Norton, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Girl's Latin School, class of 1952 and Simmons College, class of 1956. Joan was a member of Wellesley Country Club and a charter member of the Chicatabot Garden Club of Dover. She loved to cook, played golf and tennis and was a good friend to many. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 25 at 11 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre Street, Dover. Lunch will follow at Wellesley Country Club, Wellesley, MA. Interment will be private at the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020