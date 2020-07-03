Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Feake Cemetery
203 Prospect Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN LAHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN L. (CHISHOLM) LAHEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN L. (CHISHOLM) LAHEY Obituary
LAHEY, Joan L. (Chisholm) Of Waltham. July 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Lahey. Mother of Brenda A. Lahey (Francis LoPresti) of Waltham, Diane J. Smith (Gary) of Waltham, Robert J. Lahey, Jr. (Denise) of Stow and the late Donna M. Richardson. Grandmother of Courtney, John, Lauren and Jenna. Mother-in-law of David Richardson of Waltham. Sister of William Chisholm, Jr. of Marshfield and the late George Chisholm, John Chisholm and Carol Osborne. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends are invited to gather for her graveside service on Tuesday, July 7th at 11 a.m. in Mt. Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For complete obituary and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -