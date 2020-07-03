|
LAHEY, Joan L. (Chisholm) Of Waltham. July 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Lahey. Mother of Brenda A. Lahey (Francis LoPresti) of Waltham, Diane J. Smith (Gary) of Waltham, Robert J. Lahey, Jr. (Denise) of Stow and the late Donna M. Richardson. Grandmother of Courtney, John, Lauren and Jenna. Mother-in-law of David Richardson of Waltham. Sister of William Chisholm, Jr. of Marshfield and the late George Chisholm, John Chisholm and Carol Osborne. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends are invited to gather for her graveside service on Tuesday, July 7th at 11 a.m. in Mt. Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For complete obituary and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020