JOAN LAMKIN
LAMKIN, Joan Joan Roberta Lamkin, of Sudbury, entered into rest on October 17, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Lamkin. Bob and Joan were married 54 years. Devoted mother of Brian Lamkin and his wife, Rebecca, of Medfield, MA and Nathaniel Lamkin of Fort Collins, CO. Cherished grandmother of Philip Lamkin and Henry Lamkin of Medfield and Gershona Lamkin and Miriam Lamkin of Fort Collins. Joan was the loving sister of Lynne Unger and her husband David Unger of Cape Elizabeth, ME. She was the dear daughter of (the late) Philip and Gertrude Goldberg of Marblehead, MA and Lake Worth, FL. Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Marblehead when she was 13 years old. She graduated from Marblehead High School in 1962 and went on to earn her BS/RN at UMass, Amherst in 1966. After graduation she worked at Massachusetts Mental Health Center as a Psychiatric Nurse and then, after time off raising her children, returned as one of the founding psychotherapists at Salem Hospital Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, and worked there until her retirement in 1999. She and her husband built their dream house in Falmouth, MA in 2003 and lived there for 12 years, where they enjoyed entertaining their children, grandchildren, cousins, nephews and friends on Cape Cod. Joan loved the ocean, and was an avid bird watcher and a volunteer plover monitor on the Cape. She trained her dog, Groucho, as a therapy dog and visited nursing homes and rehab facilities on Cape Cod. She and her husband moved to Sudbury in 2015. She adored her grandchildren and cherished every minute spent with them and cherished the time she spent visiting and speaking with her cousins and longtime friends. Joan was a very special person and will be greatly missed. Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus Pandemic a private graveside service will be held at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of your choice. Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
7815812300
