JOAN (LAWLESS) LEMBO

JOAN (LAWLESS) LEMBO Obituary
LEMBO, Joan (Lawless) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Dorchester, April 18 at 90. Beloved wife of Nicholas J. Lembo. Loving mother of Michael & Linda of Dedham, Mark & Michele of Tampa, FL, Thomas & Lori of Dedham and James & Dr. Cheryl Frye of Albany, NY. Grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of six. Sister of the late Veronica Lawless, Thomas Lawless, Rosemarie Gier and Virginia Clifford. In keeping with current health guidance a private burial will take place with Mass to celebrate Joan's life held at a later date. Please consider donating in Joan's name to Deutsches Altenheim – German Centre, germancentre.org/donate/ , stjude.org/donate or Greater Boston Food Bank, gbfb.org/donate For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020
