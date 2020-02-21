|
|
NICHOLS, Joan Leonore Ashworth Longtime Needham resident, age 91, passed away February 14 after a brief illness. Born in Connecticut, raised family in Needham, moved back after death of husband Chuck in 1989. Leaves behind sons Terry and Dick, daughters-in-law Donna and Linda, grandchildren Amy, Anthony and Josie. Greatly loved and missed. Services to be held at a later date. See munsonloveterefuneralhome.com/obituary/Joan-Nichols for full obituary and details of services.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020