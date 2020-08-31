1/1
JOAN (WRIGHT) LINDEMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINDEMAN, Joan (Wright) Age 95, of Southborough and Amherst, died peacefully August 16, 2020. Born in Cambridge to Kenneth and Dorothy (Akerley) Wright, she graduated from Radcliffe College and went on to teach Jr. HS Science, counsel women reentering the work force, work with churches in crisis and cofound the Interfaith Opportunity Network. She is survived by her brother Kenneth Wright and his family, her daughter Susan Baust, her son Britt Godsell and his family, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Tom's sons Robert, David and Mark Lindeman and their families. She was predeceased by her daughter Janet Stevens, her husband Rev. Thomas Lindeman, and her first husband Charles Godsell. Services will be held at a later date, pending the future of Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104, or First Congregational Church, 165 Main St., Amherst, MA 01002. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit the memorial register at www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved