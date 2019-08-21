|
SHEA, Joan Louise Marie Sullivan Age 88, of Marshfield, formerly of Norwell and Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of nearly 63 years to Robert J. Shea. Devoted mother of Carolyn O'Malley and her husband Stephen of Bridgewater, Robert J. Shea, Jr. and his wife Tracey of Burlington, NC, Susan Shea of Pembroke and Kimberly West and her husband David of Pembroke. Cherished Mimi of David and his wife Arielle, Patrick and Ryan West; RJ and his wife Samantha and Andrew Shea; Courtney O'Malley and the late Erin O'Malley. Loving sister of the late Richard, Marguerite, Frederick, Edward and Philip Sullivan, Marie Coyne and Frances Cummings. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Eileen Sullivan of Plymouth and Grace Shea of Hyde Park and many treasured nieces, nephews and countless dear friends. After raising her children, Joan worked for a time in the Boston Public Schools before taking courses and pursuing her vocation as an Investigator for the U.S. Department of Labor. After retiring, she went on to volunteer for nearly 20 years at South Shore Hospital and also for the Talking Information Center in Marshfield. Ever outgoing, she became a friend to all she met. Her true love was being involved in the lives of her grandchildren, in whom she took great pride. Visiting Hours will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Talking Information Center, PO Box 519 130 Enterprise Dr., Marshfield, MA 02050 or a . For online guestbook,
